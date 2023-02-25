SkyView
South Carolina men look to snap losing streak in match-up against Vols

Gamecocks mbb on the court during February 23, 2023 game against Alabama.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are back on the road to take on the Vols in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tip-off begins at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The Vols and Gamecocks last met at the beginning of the season when the Vols won 85-42.

So far as the season is coming to an end, South Carolina has won three games in the conference play.

Another road victory will give head coach Lamont Paris the most SEC wins by a first-year head coach in Gamecock history.

UP NEXT:

South Carolina remains on the road for another match-up against Mississippi on Tuesday night.

