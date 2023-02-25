Retailer ‘Tuesday Morning’ closing Harbison location

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Retailer ‘Tuesday Morning’ has announced the closing of multiple locations statewide.

A total of six stores in South Carolina are closing including the Harbison location.

The company’s website did not give a closing date but did list more than 100 stores set to close.

The website also states ‘everything on sale’ at select locations.

The Dallas-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week for the second time in three years.

