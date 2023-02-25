SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Retailer ‘Tuesday Morning’ closing Harbison location

Tuesday Morning is closing hundreds of locations.
Tuesday Morning is closing hundreds of locations.(Gray)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Retailer ‘Tuesday Morning’ has announced the closing of multiple locations statewide.

A total of six stores in South Carolina are closing including the Harbison location.

The company’s website did not give a closing date but did list more than 100 stores set to close.

The website also states ‘everything on sale’ at select locations.

The Dallas-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last week for the second time in three years.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
The prosecution continues its cross-examination of Alex Murdaugh.
Day 24: Murdaugh on the stand for a second day, questioned about the night of the murders
Man arrested after two women who died in Bishopville allegedly linked to him.
Two women dead in Bishopville, alleged arsonist charged with murder and kidnapping
SCDMV Driver Suspension Eligibility week March 6-10.
SCDMV 2023 Driver Suspension eligibility week
Ashley Nicole Stroman, 24, fired multiple shots at the victim on Thursday, as he was trying to...
Woman pistol whips, shoots at boyfriend in Lexington County

Latest News

Gamecocks mbb on the court during February 23, 2023 game against Alabama.
South Carolina men look to snap losing streak in match-up against Vols
One person is deceased after a Saturday morning collision in Lexington County.
One injured, one dead after early morning Lexington County collision
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather