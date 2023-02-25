One injured, one dead after early morning Lexington County collision

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -One person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision in Lexington County on Saturday morning.

SCHP troopers say the collision occurred on Augusta Highway near Breezy Hill Road around 4:40 a.m.

Corporal Tyler Tidwell said a Jeep Commander with two individuals was traveling south on Augusta Highway when it went off the road to the right, striking a power pole and overturned.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was taken to Lexington Medical Center for injuries.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

