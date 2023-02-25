SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One injured, one dead after early morning Lexington County collision

One person is deceased after a Saturday morning collision in Lexington County.
One person is deceased after a Saturday morning collision in Lexington County.(Live 5)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -One person is deceased after a single-vehicle collision in Lexington County on Saturday morning.

SCHP troopers say the collision occurred on Augusta Highway near Breezy Hill Road around 4:40 a.m.

Corporal Tyler Tidwell said a Jeep Commander with two individuals was traveling south on Augusta Highway when it went off the road to the right, striking a power pole and overturned.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger was taken to Lexington Medical Center for injuries.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
The prosecution continues its cross-examination of Alex Murdaugh.
Day 24: Murdaugh on the stand for a second day, questioned about the night of the murders
Man arrested after two women who died in Bishopville allegedly linked to him.
Two women dead in Bishopville, alleged arsonist charged with murder and kidnapping
SCDMV Driver Suspension Eligibility week March 6-10.
SCDMV 2023 Driver Suspension eligibility week
Ashley Nicole Stroman, 24, fired multiple shots at the victim on Thursday, as he was trying to...
Woman pistol whips, shoots at boyfriend in Lexington County

Latest News

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Defense questioned Alex Murdaugh on redirect after prosecution wrapped
Defense questioned Alex Murdaugh on redirect after prosecution wrapped
Prosecutors tighten timeline before the murders
Prosecutors tighten timeline before the murders