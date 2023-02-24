Wreckage and spill closes road in Newberry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway 121 is closed, police say.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, a wreck and spill resulted in the five-hour closure of the area between Old Newberry and Colonial Drive.

Deputies say Highway Patrol crews are actively trying to remove the wreckage and clean up the spill.

