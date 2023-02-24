Woman pistol whips, shoots boyfriend in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A West Columbia woman was arrested and charged after deputies say she “pistol-whipped” her boyfriend before shooting him.

Deputies say 24-year-old Ashley Nicole Stroman fired multiple shots at her boyfriend on Thursday, as he was trying to leave the home they share.

“They went their separate ways after the shooting,” Koon said. “Deputies eventually located Stroman later in the day at a home on Edmund Highway and placed her under arrest.”

Deputies say the man was not hit by the gunfire.

According to arrest warrants 24-year-old Ashley Nicole Stroman was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime and is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

