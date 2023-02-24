Westwood High student charged after bringing gun to school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old student at Westwood High School was arrested and charged after bringing a gun to the school Thursday afternoon, police say.

According to a press release, the arrest happened when a school resource officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle school administrators were attending to for a minor collision.

School administrators then conducted a search of the student’s car and found a 9mm ammunition and a small amount of marijuana.

Upon a search, police say the school resource officer located a handgun in the student’s waistband.

The student was arrested and charged with carrying a firearm on school property and simple possession of marijuana before being booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Police say there’s no evidence that the student threatened any other students or staff with the handgun.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.