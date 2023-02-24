Two women dead in Bishopville, alleged arsonist charged with murder and kidnapping

Bishopville, S.C. (WIS) - An alleged serial arsonist is off of the street after Bishopville officers arrested him in connection with multiple house fires.

The Bishopville Police Department reports that 33-year-old Jeremey Dion Dixon was arrested after detectives investigated two house fires in Lee County that were allegedly linked to him.

Investigators said on October 9, 2022, around 5:45 a.m., the Bishopville Police Department, Lee County Fire Department, and Emergency services went to a house fire on Harris Street in Bishopville.

First responders found the homeowner, 72-year-old Iris Croft dead inside the home. Bishopville Police Chief J.d. Dellinger then requested from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Arson Investigation Unit.

Coroner Larry Hogan said Croft did not die because of the house fire.

Man arrested after being linked to multiple Bishopville house fire. (Andrew Fancher/WIS)

On December 19, 2022, at 9:24 a.m. the Bishopville Police Department, Lee County Fire Department, and Emergency Services responded to another house fire at a house at s. Heyward Street.

Detectives said the homeowner, 83-year-old Barbara Adams Austin, was found dead inside of the home. The autopsy found that Adams did not die from the house fire.

Both incidents were determined to be criminal acts after investigators received information from the SLED Forensic Service Laboratory linking the two house fires together according to investigators.

Dixon is being charged with two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree arson, and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Dixon is being held at the Sumter County Detention Center.

