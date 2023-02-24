SkyView
Troopers investigating deadly Columbia highway collision

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Troopers said a motorcyclist died after a collision on a Columbia area highway.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 24, the driver of a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck the back of a Jeep Wrangler. The driver of the motorcycle then fell into the roadway according to troopers.

The motorcyclist was then transported by EMS to Prisma Health where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said the driver of the Wrangler was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports the collision is under investigation.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

