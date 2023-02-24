SkyView
Soda City Live: Richland School District Two Black History Month Program

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the past six years, Richland school district two has publicly recognized people in the community who have made and are making positive contributions to black history and culture- for their black history month program.

In the past, they have honored community role models including our own Judi Gatson back in 20-19.

(see flyer for more)

