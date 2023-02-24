Pedestrian dead after crash on railroad tracks near Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pedestrian is dead after a crash on railroad tracks near Columbia, police say.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2019 Ford F-350 high road truck was traveling on the railroad tracks when it struck a pedestrian walking along the tracks near Farrow Road and Dukes Hill Road around 3 p.m.

Police say neither of the two passengers in the truck was injured.

