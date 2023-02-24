SkyView
One-on-one with Gov. Henry McMaster

Mary Green speaks with Gov. Henry McMaster during an interview in his office at the South...
Mary Green speaks with Gov. Henry McMaster during an interview in his office at the South Carolina State House on Feb. 23, 2023.(Jeff Diamond)
By Mary Green
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A month-and-a-half into its new legislative session, the General Assembly is in full swing at the South Carolina State House.

One floor below where lawmakers are debating and working, Gov. Henry McMaster is in the early weeks of his second full term in office.

WIS State House Reporter Mary Green sat down with McMaster for a one-on-one interview at the State House on Thursday to discuss his 2023 priorities, including raising teacher pay and reforming South Carolina bond policies, his thoughts on legislation to allow South Carolinians to carry loaded guns with no permits or training, his proposal to reform judicial selection, and more.

