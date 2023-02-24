Man arrested on drug-related charges in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been arrested for alleged drug-related charges on Thursday, deputies say.

According to a press release 26-year-old Charles Singleton was taken into custody after investigators seized a substantial quantity of illegal narcotics.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Special Operations and Field Services officers looking to serve a warrant on Singleton developed information from a tip that led to an Old Elloree Road residence where they located Singleton.

After noting a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the home, deputies say investigators obtained warrants to search the residence.

Deputies then seized two firearms, eight and a half pounds of marijuana, three plastic bags of fentanyl, 13 bottles of promethazine, 17 containers of dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride, 641 benzodiazepine pills, two IV bags containing fentanyl citrate, 22.2 grams of crack cocaine, 153 grams of cocaine, alprazolam and amphetamine pills, two vehicles, and more than $5,000 in cash.

“This was practically a pharmaceutical variety store,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenelle said of the seizure. “We recovered everything from marijuana to fentanyl to medical-grade promethazine, a prescription-only medication.”

Singleton was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV drugs, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I, II, III narcotic (amphetamine), possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I, II, III narcotic (fentanyl citrate), possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I, II, III narcotic (dexmethylphenidate hydrochloride), possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I, II, III narcotic (fentanyl), possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I, II, III narcotic (Focalin), and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule V narcotic (promethazine).

According to Deputies, Singleton was out on bond for attempted murder when he was arrested.

