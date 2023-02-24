FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy & Cool Saturday with a 30% chance of showers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are dropping into the low 50s tonight with some rain chances that last into Saturday morning.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Tonight temps dip down into the low 50s.

Low 60s Saturday with a 30% chance of showers, especially in the morning.

Mid 70s Sunday with plenty of clouds.

Warming up Monday with low 80s and mostly cloudy skies.

Rain chances return Thursday and Friday with a 60% shot.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

We’ve got clouds and a chance of showers up to 40% tonight. Low temps are in the low 50s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Saturday we see cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers in the morning hours. Temperatures are going to be much colder as colder air moves in from the northeast as high pressure over the Mid Atlantic brings in a northeast flow.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Sunday we have cloudy skies and highs reach the mid 70s, so we are warming up nicely as we lose the northern flow.

wis (WIS)

We have upper 50s Monday morning and then low 80s by the afternoon. Skies are mostly cloudy. Conditions are similar for Tuesday with low 60s and highs in the low 80s once again, but this time we have mostly sunny skies.

wis (WIS)

Wednesday we see mostly cloudy skies with lows near 52 and highs reaching the upper 70s.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: A few showers around (40%) with temps falling into the 50s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a few morning showers (30%). Drier for the afternoon with much cooler temps in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Highs back to the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday: Times of sun and clouds with very warm temps in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers. Highs reach the mid 70s.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.