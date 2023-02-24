FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Even warmer and turning breezy Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Passing clouds with comfortable temperatures tonight in the mid 50s. Mix of sun and clouds Monday warming highs into the upper 70s with gusty winds up to 30 mph.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Some patchy fog to the north with lows in the middle 50s tonight.

80s and sunshine return for the first half of the work week.

Gusty winds up to 30 mph Monday afternoon.

Scattered showers/storms move back into the region Thursday and Friday. Rain chances at about 60%.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Passing clouds tonight with lows in the middle 50s. A few areas of patchy fog for areas to the north possible.

Some clouds Monday morning but times of sunshine during the afternoon pushing highs into the upper 70s.

It will also turn quite windy Monday afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph as we will have a tight gradient between high pressure to our east and a weak cool front approaching from the west.

The Spring warmth continues Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

An upper level system will give us our next chance for rain and a few storms Thursday afternoon. Rain chance is about 60%.

Then another low pressure and frontal system will head our way Friday pushing more showers and storms in during the afternoon/evening. Rain chance is near 60%. This set-up has the chance to produce a low end threat for severe weather with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Once again cooler temperatures are expected next weekend with highs near normal in the 60s but at least it will be mostly sunny both days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the middle 50s.

Monday: Decreasing clouds and breezy with very warm temps in the upper 70s. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Morning sun then clouds building in for the afternoon. Still very warm in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and a few storms. Highs reach the upper 70s to near 80.

Friday: Windy with another round of showers/storms in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

