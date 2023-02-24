SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Even warmer and turning breezy Monday

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.
By Eric Zernich
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Passing clouds with comfortable temperatures tonight in the mid 50s. Mix of sun and clouds Monday warming highs into the upper 70s with gusty winds up to 30 mph.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

  • Some patchy fog to the north with lows in the middle 50s tonight.
  • 80s and sunshine return for the first half of the work week.
  • Gusty winds up to 30 mph Monday afternoon.
  • Scattered showers/storms move back into the region Thursday and Friday. Rain chances at about 60%.
WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Passing clouds tonight with lows in the middle 50s. A few areas of patchy fog for areas to the north possible.

Some clouds Monday morning but times of sunshine during the afternoon pushing highs into the upper 70s.

It will also turn quite windy Monday afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph as we will have a tight gradient between high pressure to our east and a weak cool front approaching from the west.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

The Spring warmth continues Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

An upper level system will give us our next chance for rain and a few storms Thursday afternoon. Rain chance is about 60%.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Then another low pressure and frontal system will head our way Friday pushing more showers and storms in during the afternoon/evening. Rain chance is near 60%. This set-up has the chance to produce a low end threat for severe weather with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Once again cooler temperatures are expected next weekend with highs near normal in the 60s but at least it will be mostly sunny both days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the middle 50s.

Monday: Decreasing clouds and breezy with very warm temps in the upper 70s. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Morning sun then clouds building in for the afternoon. Still very warm in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and a few storms. Highs reach the upper 70s to near 80.

Friday: Windy with another round of showers/storms in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says a wreck and spill resulted in the five-hour closure...
Police seek the public’s help in Newberry County hit-and-run collision
Ashley Nicole Stroman, 24, fired multiple shots at the victim on Thursday, as he was trying to...
Woman pistol whips, shoots at boyfriend in Lexington County
SCDMV Driver Suspension Eligibility week March 6-10.
SCDMV 2023 Driver Suspension eligibility week
One person is deceased after a Saturday morning collision in Lexington County.
One injured, one dead after early morning Lexington County collision

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather