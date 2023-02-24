FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Areas of fog tonight then warming back up Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the cool, damp air lingers over the Midlands areas of fog are likely tonight with lows in the mid 50s. Rather cloudy skies continue Sunday but temperatures will be warming back up into the middle 70s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Patchy to dense fog tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

More clouds than sun Sunday but warming back up into the middle 70s.

80s and sunshine return for the first half of next week.

Gusty winds up to 30 mph Monday afternoon.

Scattered showers move back into the region next Thursday and Friday. Rain chances at about 60-70%.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

With lots of low level moisture hanging over the region areas of patchy to dense fog is likely tonight with lows dipping into the middle 50s.

Sunday the cloudy skies will continue but highs will be warming back up into the mid 70s as winds flip back out of the WSW at 5-10 mph.

More clouds Monday morning but sunshine should return during the afternoon pushing highs into the lower 80s. It will also turn quite windy Monday afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph as we will have a tight gradient between high pressure to our east and a weak front approaching from the west.

This front will eventually ride up and over the region so we stay dry and very warm Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

An upper level system will give us our next chance for rain Thursday afternoon. Rain chance is about 60%.

Then another low pressure and frontal system will head our way Friday pushing another round of showers in during the late afternoon/evening. Rain chance is near 70%.

Once again cooler temperatures are expected next weekend with highs near normal in the 60s but at least it will be mostly sunny both days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Areas of fog, otherwise mostly cloudy, with lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Highs warm back into the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy with very warm temps in the lower 80s. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Morning sun then clouds building in for the afternoon. Still very warm in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers. Highs reach the mid 70s.

Friday: Breezy with another round of showers in the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 70s.

