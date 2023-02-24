FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cloudy and cooler Saturday then warming back up Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rain is wrapping up this morning and now we will have cloudy, cool and damp conditions for the rest of our Saturday with temperature stuck in the 50s for most of the day.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Cloudy, cool and wet Saturday with highs near 60.

More cloudy skies Sunday but warming back up into the middle 70s.

Even warming Monday near 80 with sunshine returning to the Midlands.

Scattered showers move back into the region next Thursday and Friday. Rain chances at about 60-70%.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Most of the rain that moved through the area overnight is pushing off to the east but it will be a damp and cloudy day.

Temperatures are also going to be much colder today as high pressure over the Mid Atlantic brings in a northeast flow sending us colder air from the north.

Areas of patchy to dense fog tonight with lows dipping into the middle 50s.

Sunday we have rather cloudy skies but highs will be warming back up into the mid 70s as winds flip back out of the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Clouds could linger into Monday morning but sunshine should return during the afternoon pushing highs into the lower 80s. It will also turn quite breezy Monday afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph as we will have a tight gradient between high pressure to our east and a weak front approaching from the west.

This front will eventually ride up and over the region so we stay dry and very warm Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

An upper level system will give us our next chance for rain Thursday afternoon. Rain chance is about 60%.

Then another low pressure and frontal system will head our way Friday pushing a round of showers in during the late afternoon/evening. Rian chance is near 70%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Saturday: Cloudy and damp with cooler temperatures as highs only top out in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Highs warm back into the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy with very warm temps in the lower 80s. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Morning sun then clouds building in the afternoon. Still very warm in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers. Highs reach the mid 70s.

Friday: Breezy with another round of showers in the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 70s.

