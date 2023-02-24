SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Still cloudy today but temperatures are warming back up

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
By Eric Zernich
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is a foggy start to our Sunday which will lead to a fair bit of clouds again today but it will feel better with highs climbing back into the low to mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

  • More clouds than sun Sunday but warming up with highs in the middle 70s.
  • 80s and sunshine return for the first half of next week.
  • Gusty winds up to 30 mph Monday afternoon.
  • Scattered showers move back into the region Thursday and Friday. Rain chances at about 60%.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

We have patchy fog to start our Sunday and mostly cloudy skies will continue to blanket the region this afternoon but highs will be warming up into the low to mid 70s as winds flip back out of the WSW at 5-10 mph.

More clouds Monday morning but sunshine should try to peek out during the afternoon pushing highs into the upper 70s. It will also turn quite windy Monday afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph as we will have a tight gradient between high pressure to our east and a weak cool front approaching from the west.

This front will eventually ride up and over the region so we stay dry and very warm Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

An upper level system will give us our next chance for rain Thursday afternoon. Rain chance is about 60%.

Then another low pressure and frontal system will head our way Friday pushing another round of showers in during the afternoon/evening. Rain chance is near 60%.

Once again cooler temperatures are expected next weekend with highs near normal in the 60s but at least it will be mostly sunny both days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Sunday: Highs warm back into the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday: Decreasing clouds and breezy with very warm temps in the upper 70s. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Morning sun then clouds building in for the afternoon. Still very warm in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers. Highs reach the mid 70s.

Friday: Breezy with another round of showers in the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

