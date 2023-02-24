SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Conway man, 79, accused of throwing gas on victim, attempting to set on fire

A Conway man tried to set another man on fire, according to an arrest warrant.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man tried to set another man on fire, according to an arrest warrant.

Police arrested 79-year-old James Scott on Thursday.

An arrest warrant for Scott states that on Thursday along Hemingway Street, he threw gasoline on the victim while the victim was in his car.

Scott is then accused of trying to light the gasoline on fire.

The warrant shows Scott has made threats in the past to kill the victim.

He is charged with attempted murder. Jail records show no bail has been set for Scott.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
The prosecution continues its cross-examination of Alex Murdaugh.
Day 24: Murdaugh on the stand for a second day, questioned about the night of the murders
Man arrested after two women who died in Bishopville allegedly linked to him.
Two women dead in Bishopville, alleged arsonist charged with murder and kidnapping
SCDMV Driver Suspension Eligibility week March 6-10.
SCDMV 2023 Driver Suspension eligibility week
Ashley Nicole Stroman, 24, fired multiple shots at the victim on Thursday, as he was trying to...
Woman pistol whips, shoots at boyfriend in Lexington County

Latest News

Tuesday Morning is closing hundreds of locations.
Retailer ‘Tuesday Morning’ closing Harbison location
Gamecocks mbb on the court during February 23, 2023 game against Alabama.
South Carolina men look to snap losing streak in match-up against Vols
One person is deceased after a Saturday morning collision in Lexington County.
One injured, one dead after early morning Lexington County collision
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather