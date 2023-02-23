SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Water boil advisory for Lexington County

According to a press release, residents living on St Andrews Road from Lake Murray Blvd to...
According to a press release, residents living on St Andrews Road from Lake Murray Blvd to Thames Valley Road should boil their water for at least a minute prior to using it.(Columbia Water)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised residents living in certain areas of Lexington County on Thursday to boil their water due to a two-inch water main break.

According to a press release, residents living on St Andrews Road from Lake Murray Blvd to Thames Valley Road should boil their water for at least a minute prior to using it.

Laboratory staff from Columbia water say the water main break could result in bacterial contamination.

Residents living near the affected areas who have lost their water and/or water pressure are also advised to boil their water.

Columbia Water says they are presently working to correct the problem.

Residents with questions on the advisory are asked to contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 545-3300.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh could testify in his own defense as end of case looms
Day 23: Prosecution questions Alex Murdaugh in cross-examination
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Lovers in parked car attacked by gunmen during intimate moment
Four fugitives were arrested in Blythewood by RCSD.
VIDEO: Four fugitives arrested at Blythewood home
Murdaugh's legal team is expected to wrap up their case by the end of the week.
Alex Murdaugh considers testifying in his own defense during double murder trial
Greenville County Schools said they are investigating after an "inappropriate" quiz was given...
‘Inappropriate’ quiz given to Greenville Co. students, district confirms

Latest News

South Carolina State University has received a $4.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture...
S.C. State receives $4.5 million federal agriculture grant
Leaders approve funding for park revitalization
Finlay Park in store for a multimillion-dollar facelift
Orangeburg County bands fundraising for 'trip of a lifetime'
Orangeburg County bands fundraising for 'trip of a lifetime'
Leaders approve funding for park revitalization
Leaders approve funding for park revitalization