Soda City Live: Hair Care Panel Discussion at Richland Library Sandhills for Black History Month

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- In the black community, the hair salon or barbershop is where most conversations regarding politics, life lessons, and sometimes even interesting “tea” is being spilled, but it’s also a place to relax and unwind and share stories.

Thursday, February 23rd Richland Library will host a Black Hair Panel with licensed barbers, Cosmetologists, and other hair care specialists to discuss a range of topics including but not limited to, hair care and the industry, in honor of Black History Month.

It’s an awesome opportunity for the community to ask questions and engage with haircare professionals and continue to celebrate black creativity, voices, and culture with Richland Library.

The event is free and will take place in the library’s conference room.

For more information, click here.

