SC inmate called in bomb threat during Murdaugh trial, deputies say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Colleton County courtroom where the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is taking place was evacuated after a bomb threat.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a clerk received a call around noon from an unknown number.

During the call, an unidentified male caller said there was a bomb in the judge’s chambers.

After the call, the clerk notified the security office, and the building began evacuation procedures.

During a search of the building on Feb. 8, the SLED bomb team found no threats or devices.

The phone call was traced back to the Ridgeland Correctional Institution in Jasper County, S.C.

Investigators say the state prison was made aware of the incident, and inmate Joey Dean Coleman was found in possession of the device.

Law enforcement says at this time they have not found any connection between Coleman and Murdaugh.

A felony arrest warrant was issued by CCSO for Coleman in connection to the bomb threat.

SLED along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

You can follow the trial here.

Video of Colleton County Courthouse being evacuated amid Murdaugh murder trial. pic.twitter.com/TcWeMcJZkp — Nick Neville (@NickNeville_) February 8, 2023

