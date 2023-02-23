SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC inmate called in bomb threat during Murdaugh trial, deputies say

Bomb threat causes Colleton County courtroom to be evacuated during Day 13 of Murdaugh trial
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Colleton County courtroom where the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is taking place was evacuated after a bomb threat.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, a clerk received a call around noon from an unknown number.

During the call, an unidentified male caller said there was a bomb in the judge’s chambers.

After the call, the clerk notified the security office, and the building began evacuation procedures.

During a search of the building on Feb. 8, the SLED bomb team found no threats or devices.

The phone call was traced back to the Ridgeland Correctional Institution in Jasper County, S.C.

Investigators say the state prison was made aware of the incident, and inmate Joey Dean Coleman was found in possession of the device.

Law enforcement says at this time they have not found any connection between Coleman and Murdaugh.

A felony arrest warrant was issued by CCSO for Coleman in connection to the bomb threat.

SLED along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate.

You can follow the trial here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Lovers in parked car attacked by gunmen during intimate moment
The first witness the defense called was Alex's oldest son Buster Murdaugh.
Buster Murdaugh takes the stand in his father’s double murder trial
Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area of Blackhawk Court and Feather Run Court in...
Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside Blythewood home
Deputies are searching for Byron Pringle after he escaped from a deputy while being taken to...
RCSD seeks public help locating suspect who escaped custody
Officers in Sumter are investigating a shooting at a bar after witness calls in the incident.
Sumter police investigating shooting at East Wesmark Blvd bar

Latest News

Landlord pleads no contest, pays fine
Landlord pleads no contest, pays fine
Leaders approve funding for park revitalization
Leaders approve funding for park revitalization
Rep. Bobby Cox, R - Greenville, speaks in favor of his constitutional carry bill during a...
South Carolina House OKs permitless carry of handguns
Analysis with trial attorney Carl B. Grant of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Day 22: Analysis with trial attorney Carl B. Grant of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial