Richland County teen arrested in murder of elderly woman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County teenager is facing murder charges in connection to the death of an elderly woman Thursday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded at around 10:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of Jake Eargle Rd. A caller reported to first responders their mother had been injured.

Deputies found an elderly woman outside her home with an injury on her upper body. She was found with a blanket over her.

Investigators determined the circumstances of her death and arrested a 17-year-old suspect. The teen is charged with murder and he was booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect are not related. The juvenile also did not live at the home. WIS will update our story as we learn more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.