Richland County teen arrested in murder of elderly woman

RCSD said the victim and the suspect are not related.
RCSD said the victim and the suspect are not related.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County teenager is facing murder charges in connection to the death of an elderly woman Thursday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded at around 10:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of Jake Eargle Rd. A caller reported to first responders their mother had been injured.

Deputies found an elderly woman outside her home with an injury on her upper body. She was found with a blanket over her.

Investigators determined the circumstances of her death and arrested a 17-year-old suspect. The teen is charged with murder and he was booked into the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect are not related. The juvenile also did not live at the home. WIS will update our story as we learn more.

