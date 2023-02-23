Richland Co. deputies searching for suspect in connection with alleged armed robbery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with Richland Co. are asking the public for their assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly held up a convenience store at gunpoint.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports the incident happened on Feb. 19 at a business in the 1200 block of Percival Road.

Detectives said a suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a mask entered the business and pointed a gun at two staff members. The suspect then demanded they open the cash register where he allegedly took around $1,000 in cash.

The suspect continued to point the gun at both victims, demanding they go inside the bathroom and not call the police. As the suspect walked the victims to the restroom, he picked up a broom and hit one of the victims in the head with the stick portion of the broom according to investigators.

The Richland Co. Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged robbery of a convenience store. (CLEAR)

Deputies believe the suspect left the scene in a silver sedan. Both victims were looked at by EMS following the incident and are expected to be okay.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity or this incident, you are asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

