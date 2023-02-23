SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland Co. deputies searching for suspect in connection with alleged armed robbery

The Richland Co. Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect in connection with the alleged...
The Richland Co. Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect in connection with the alleged robbery of a convenience store.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with Richland Co. are asking the public for their assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly held up a convenience store at gunpoint.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports the incident happened on Feb. 19 at a business in the 1200 block of Percival Road.

Detectives said a suspect wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a mask entered the business and pointed a gun at two staff members. The suspect then demanded they open the cash register where he allegedly took around $1,000 in cash.

The suspect continued to point the gun at both victims, demanding they go inside the bathroom and not call the police. As the suspect walked the victims to the restroom, he picked up a broom and hit one of the victims in the head with the stick portion of the broom according to investigators.

The Richland Co. Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged...
The Richland Co. Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged robbery of a convenience store.(CLEAR)

Deputies believe the suspect left the scene in a silver sedan. Both victims were looked at by EMS following the incident and are expected to be okay.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity or this incident, you are asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. Tips may be submitted anonymously.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh could testify in his own defense as end of case looms
Day 23: Prosecution questions Alex Murdaugh in cross-examination
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Lovers in parked car attacked by gunmen during intimate moment
Four fugitives were arrested in Blythewood by RCSD.
VIDEO: Four fugitives arrested at Blythewood home
Murdaugh's legal team is expected to wrap up their case by the end of the week.
Alex Murdaugh considers testifying in his own defense during double murder trial
Greenville County Schools said they are investigating after an "inappropriate" quiz was given...
‘Inappropriate’ quiz given to Greenville Co. students, district confirms

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
LIVE: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm again Friday with some showers, then dramatically cooler for Saturday
SCDMV Driver Suspension Eligibility week March 6-10.
SCDMV 2023 Driver Suspension eligibility week
On Thursday, leaders with the non-profits Homeless No More and the United Way of the Midlands...
New attainable, family-focused apartment complex coming to Two Notch Road