New attainable, family-focused apartment complex coming to Two Notch Road

By Chris Joseph
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Grand Motel is being replaced with the Grand Village.

On Thursday, leaders with the non-profits Homeless No More and the United Way of the Midlands announced plans to transform the old motel on Two Notch Road into an attainable housing apartment complex for young families.

In an homage to the motel, the complex will be named the “Grand Village.”

It’ll include 40 units, split between studio apartments and apartments ranging in size from one to three bedrooms. The studio apartments will be created through the renovation of existing units while the rest will be new construction.

The property is owned by Homeless No More after receiving a grant from the United Way of The Midlands to purchase it.

In its press release, Homeless No More announced it would provide after-school services and mentoring programs for the children. Class for adults on cooking and career advancement will also be provided.

The units will be rented out to families at varying levels of income.

Homeless No More CEO and President Lila Anna Sauls said that’s intentional.

“It is to create a type of housing that is more welcome in all communities and neighborhoods. You don’t create what you call a pocket of poverty,” she said.

Sauls said the process to rent the units will be just like any other complex, but this serves the non-profits self-described “aggressive initiative” to create more affordable housing.

“This has the opportunity to change the conversation around attainable housing not just in Columbia, but in the state of South Carolina,” Sauls said.

The property is expected to house its first renters by 2024.

