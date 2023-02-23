SkyView
Man wins $300K from scratch-off during stop for gas

Lottery officials in South Carolina say a man had a feeling before buying a winning scratch-off...
Lottery officials in South Carolina say a man had a feeling before buying a winning scratch-off ticket.(Wirestock via Canva)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands man bought a lottery scratch-off ticket and won $300,000.

The winner says he chose a Cash Bonanza ticket at the One Stop at 1480 Road in Orangeburg. The only reason he bought the ticket was because of the change he had left over from filling up his vehicle.

According to the man, he is going to use his winnings to fund his retirement, “It’s taken a big burden off me,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery executives.

The man beat a 1 in 900,000 odds to win the $300,000 Cash Bonanza game. The gas station received a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.

