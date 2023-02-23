C.A. Johnson High School teacher sent to the hospital after altercation with student

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A teacher at C.A. Johnson High School was sent to the hospital Thursday after an altercation with a student.

A representative with the Richland One School District said Thursday, Feb. 23, a student and teacher had a verbal exchange that turned violent. The teacher was injured in the exchange and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The district said the teacher is not seriously injured and was released from the hospital.

The incident is under investigation. WIS will update this story as we learn more.

