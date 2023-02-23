SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

1 dead, multiple others wounded in Albuquerque shooting

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was...
Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One person was killed and several others wounded after a shooting in Albuquerque’s North Valley, police said Thursday.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.

Police were called to the scene Thursday morning and reported finding multiple people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Gallegos said one person was taken to a hospital, where that person died.

The name, age and gender of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Lovers in parked car attacked by gunmen during intimate moment
Four fugitives were arrested in Blythewood by RCSD.
VIDEO: Four fugitives arrested at Blythewood home
Murdaugh's legal team is expected to wrap up their case by the end of the week.
Alex Murdaugh considers testifying in his own defense during double murder trial
Alex Murdaugh could testify in his own defense as end of case looms
Day 23: “I am going to testify,” Murdaugh takes the stand in his defense
Greenville County Schools said they are investigating after an "inappropriate" quiz was given...
‘Inappropriate’ quiz given to Greenville Co. students, district confirms

Latest News

FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly sentenced for child pornography, child enticement
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
RAW: Murdaugh describes finding death scene
RCSD said the victim and the suspect are not related.
Richland County teen arrested in murder of elderly woman