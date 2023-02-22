SkyView
VP Kamala Harris to visit Columbia

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Columbia on Monday, Feb. 27 to discuss ways to expand affordable high-speed internet.

White House officials have confirmed her visit but have not confirmed any details of the visit.

The announcement came on the same day U.S. Rep. James Clyburn and Gov. Henry McMaster announced the GetConnectedSC program.

The campaign is part of a nationwide effort to improve broadband access.

VP Kamala Harris expected to visit Columbia to discuss internet access
South Carolina State House
SC bill to crack down on repeat offenders advances
Lawmakers push to reform laws as majority of United States legalize marijuana
