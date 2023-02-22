VP Kamala Harris to visit Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Columbia on Monday, Feb. 27 to discuss ways to expand affordable high-speed internet.

White House officials have confirmed her visit but have not confirmed any details of the visit.

The announcement came on the same day U.S. Rep. James Clyburn and Gov. Henry McMaster announced the GetConnectedSC program.

The campaign is part of a nationwide effort to improve broadband access.

