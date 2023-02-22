SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

VIDEO: Four fugitives arrested at Blythewood home

Four fugitives were arrested in Blythewood by RCSD.
Four fugitives were arrested in Blythewood by RCSD.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said four fugitives were arrested in Blythewood.

RCSD said a tip from Kershaw County investigators pointed them to a stolen van parked in the Blythewood community Tuesday. Deputies obtained a search warrant for a home in the area of Blackhawk Court and Feather Run Court.

RCSD said Alexander Keller barricaded himself in the attic of the home after they announced the warrant. Investigators called for the Special Response Team and the K-9 unit.

Keller was eventually arrested. RCSD said three suspects in total were arrested on outstanding warrants for property crimes in Kershaw and Fairfield counties. A stolen license plate and two stolen vehicles were found in the initial search.

During the overnight hours leading into Wednesday, Feb. 22 a suspicious person was spotted at the home. Investigators were notified and they obtained another search warrant. Joshua Shealy was seen in the home with a gun and investigators called for the SRT and K-9 unit again.

Shealy is booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges from Kershaw and Fairfield County. Keller was booked on a Richland County Warrant.

Investigators said all four suspects may face additional charges in Richland County.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside Blythewood home

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first witness the defense called was Alex's oldest son Buster Murdaugh.
Buster Murdaugh takes the stand in his father’s double murder trial
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Lovers in parked car attacked by gunmen during intimate moment
Deputies are searching for Byron Pringle after he escaped from a deputy while being taken to...
RCSD seeks public help locating suspect who escaped custody
Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area of Blackhawk Court and Feather Run Court in...
Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside Blythewood home
Officers in Sumter are investigating a shooting at a bar after witness calls in the incident.
Sumter police investigating shooting at East Wesmark Blvd bar

Latest News

Greenville County Schools said they are investigating after an "inappropriate" quiz was given...
‘Inappropriate’ quiz given to Greenville Co. students, district confirms
Ford was described as "a pillar in this community", a "trailblazer" and a "bridge builder."
Columbia street renamed to honor city leader
The SCDP announced Tuesday its Chair will not seek another term
Chair of the SC Democratic Party advocates for successor, announces he will not seek fourth term
One person has been pronounced deceased and another was injured after a collision in Fairfield...
One dead and one injured in Fairfield County vehicle collision