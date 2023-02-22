VIDEO: Four fugitives arrested at Blythewood home

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said four fugitives were arrested in Blythewood.

RCSD said a tip from Kershaw County investigators pointed them to a stolen van parked in the Blythewood community Tuesday. Deputies obtained a search warrant for a home in the area of Blackhawk Court and Feather Run Court.

RCSD said Alexander Keller barricaded himself in the attic of the home after they announced the warrant. Investigators called for the Special Response Team and the K-9 unit.

Keller was eventually arrested. RCSD said three suspects in total were arrested on outstanding warrants for property crimes in Kershaw and Fairfield counties. A stolen license plate and two stolen vehicles were found in the initial search.

During the overnight hours leading into Wednesday, Feb. 22 a suspicious person was spotted at the home. Investigators were notified and they obtained another search warrant. Joshua Shealy was seen in the home with a gun and investigators called for the SRT and K-9 unit again.

Shealy is booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges from Kershaw and Fairfield County. Keller was booked on a Richland County Warrant.

Investigators said all four suspects may face additional charges in Richland County.

