Two Orangeburg Co. School District high school bands tyring to raise over $70K to attend Jazz Fest

By Marcus Flowers and Andrew Fancher
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Two high schools in the Orangeburg County School District are raising money for the trip of a lifetime.

The award-winning Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School “Orange Pride Marching band, and Bethune-Bowman High School Marching band are raising funds to attend the May Mardi Gras Jazz Festival in New Orleans.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson band director Michael McClain said the opportunity to perform in an event of this magnitude would be incredible for students to recognize the history of a genre they know and love.

The schools are hoping to send over 100 band members, however, each student cost approximately $609, over $70,000 in total to send to the Big Easy and that is not including transportation.

The schools have organized multiple fundraising activities including selling World’s Finest Chocolates and selling baked goods, fruit, donuts, and popcorn.

The schools are also asking for sponsors and donors to help.

“If you drive a bus, if you deliver water. We need all of that. We need snacks, we need money, we need snacks, we need money, we need water… and we need kids to participate in the arts.” said McClain.

If you would like to know more information or to donate, Orangeburg-WIlkinson has started a page you can visit here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

