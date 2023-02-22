SkyView
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bull St. reopen after gas line cut

Traffic cones generic.
Traffic cones generic.(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLA Fire reported traffic is back to normal on Bull St. Dominion Energy said a contractor cut a gas line while digging. It is unclear at this time if the digging is related to the construction in the area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said part of Bull St. is closed Wednesday after a gas leak was detected.

COLA advised drivers that traffic in both directions is halted between Elmwood Ave. and Jefferson St. due to a cut natural gas line. Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes and avoid the intersection.

