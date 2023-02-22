TRAFFIC ALERT: Bull St. reopen after gas line cut

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLA Fire reported traffic is back to normal on Bull St. Dominion Energy said a contractor cut a gas line while digging. It is unclear at this time if the digging is related to the construction in the area.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Traffic is once again moving as normal on Bull Street near Elmwood Avenue. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) February 22, 2023

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said part of Bull St. is closed Wednesday after a gas leak was detected.

COLA advised drivers that traffic in both directions is halted between Elmwood Ave. and Jefferson St. due to a cut natural gas line. Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes and avoid the intersection.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨: Bull Street is closed to traffic at this hour in both directions between Elmwood Avenue & Jefferson Street due to a cut natural gas line.



Drivers should seek alternate routes and avoid the area. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) February 22, 2023

