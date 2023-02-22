SkyView
South Carolina weighs ‘Yankee tax’ on newcomer driving fees

Additional fees may be coming for incoming South Carolina residents who want to legally drive on their new home state’s roads.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
(AP) - Additional fees may be coming for incoming South Carolina residents who want to legally drive on their new home state’s roads.

Droves of newcomers have made South Carolina one of the nation’s fastest-growing states.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 129,000 people moved to South Carolina in 2019, largely from North Carolina and Georgia.

A bill dubbed the “Yankee tax” could require the newest Palmetto State locals to pay $500 total in one-time fees for new driver’s licenses and vehicle registration.

Republican Sen. Stephen Goldfinch says his proposal seeks to ensure the new neighbors pay their fair share for infrastructure already funded by existing taxpayers.

