Soda City Live: How to plant for perfect potatoes

Sal Sharpe owns and runs Sal's Ol' Timey Feed & Seed on the north side of Columbia.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Do you know there are thousands upon thousands of varieties of potatoes in our world? And many of them come in beautiful colors.

Sal Sharpe owns and runs Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed & Seed on the north side of Columbia. She says we have a short window to get the potatoes in the ground.

Here is Sal’s advice:

Put potatoes in a cool room. Allow the eyes to grow. You can put three smaller potatoes or one bigger variety type in a five-gallon bucket. Put holes in the bucket and add leaves, straw, or rocks at the bottom for drainage. Mix together your soil, compost, and dead leaves. Cover the potatoes with five inches of your mix. Place the container in an area that allows it to receive six to eight hours of full sunshine.

