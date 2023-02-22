Soda City Live: Faber Entrepreneurship Center to Host Filmmakers Workshop within Entrepreneur Series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Faber Entrepreneurship Center at the University of South Carolina is offering some very special opportunities for both students and the community through a series of entrepreneur-focused workshops.

Friday, February 28th there will be a workshop open to both current and aspiring filmmakers filled with information about financing, developing and creating a functional business all while doing what they love.

The workshop begins at 9 a.m. and more details can be found here.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/faber-entrepreneurship-center-presents-hollywood-is-everywhere-tickets-519864567917

https://sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/moore/research_and_centers/centers/faber_entrepreneurship_center/index.php

