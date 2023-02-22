Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday: Heart and Mind Health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The relationship between the heart and mind can be complicated sometimes, but it doesn’t have to be.

In this Be Well Wednesday segment, we focused on the connection between the heart and mind, ways to find the balance, and also, how to keep a sound heart and mind through education and meditation.

We spoke to Clinical Psychologist and owner of Everyday Psychology, Dr. Shari Dade and Fitness Guru, James Patrick.

For details about Dr. Shari Dade

https://www.drsharinicole.com/

For details about James Patrick

https://www.jamespatrick.guru/

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.