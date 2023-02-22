SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday: Heart and Mind Health

Soda City Live: Correlation between heart and mind
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The relationship between the heart and mind can be complicated sometimes, but it doesn’t have to be.

In this Be Well Wednesday segment, we focused on the connection between the heart and mind, ways to find the balance, and also, how to keep a sound heart and mind through education and meditation.

We spoke to Clinical Psychologist and owner of Everyday Psychology, Dr. Shari Dade and Fitness Guru, James Patrick.

For details about Dr. Shari Dade

https://www.drsharinicole.com/

For details about James Patrick

https://www.jamespatrick.guru/

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Lovers in parked car attacked by gunmen during intimate moment
The first witness the defense called was Alex's oldest son Buster Murdaugh.
Buster Murdaugh takes the stand in his father’s double murder trial
Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area of Blackhawk Court and Feather Run Court in...
Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside Blythewood home
Officers in Sumter are investigating a shooting at a bar after witness calls in the incident.
Sumter police investigating shooting at East Wesmark Blvd bar
Deputies are searching for Byron Pringle after he escaped from a deputy while being taken to...
RCSD seeks public help locating suspect who escaped custody

Latest News

Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: Wild Wednesdays: Discovering Desert Biome and Terrestrial Lab at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
Friday, February 28th there will be a workshop open to both current and aspiring filmmakers...
Soda City Live: Faber Entrepreneurship Center to Host Filmmakers Workshop within Entrepreneur Series
Soda City Live: Correlation between heart and mind
Soda City Live: Correlation between heart and mind
Soda City Live: Planting for perfect potatoes
Soda City Live: Planting for perfect potatoes