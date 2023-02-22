Scrutinized South Congaree landlord pays fine and restitution

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - A heavily scrutinized landlord pleaded no contest to the charge of operating without a business license and paid a fine and restitution on Wednesday.

Lexington County law enforcement arrested Naomi Halter in January for renting out a mobile home property in South Congaree without a business license and taking $1,500 from the renters.

Halter’s attorney and the South Congaree Police Department agreed to a deal where Halter would pay a $400 fine and return the $1,500 to the renters.

The South Congaree municipal judge approved the deal, and Halter paid out after court.

The no contest plea does not admit guilt, but also means she does not contest the charges.

The Town of South Congaree had revoked Halter’s business licenses for her four mobile home parks in August 2022 and denied her appeal that November.

Before the failed appeal, a WIS investigation found alarming conditions at some of her properties.

In denying the appeal, the South Congaree Town Council triggered an ordinance-mandated eviction process for the residents of the four impacted parks.

They have until March 2, 2023 to leave the property.

Halter rented the property involved in the case to Georgia Kenyon and her son. They were in the courtroom and received their money after the proceeding.

Kenyon said she doesn’t have any ill will against Halter and is more concerned about where they will go after March 2.

“We’re in a situation right now where I work 12 hours two to three days a week. I got no time to go look around and on the days that we do, when we do look, there’s just nothing out there. Nobody they will get back with me or they won’t allow animals. It’s been rough. I don’t know what to do, I really don’t,” she said.

Halter and her attorney William Edwards declined to comment on why the property was rented to the Kenyon’s to begin with, but Edwards did confirm to WIS that Halter has notified her tenants about the March 2 deadline to leave the property.

