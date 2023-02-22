One dead and one injured in Fairfield County vehicle collision

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been pronounced deceased and another was injured after a collision in Fairfield County, police say.

According to Master Trooper James G. Miller, the collision occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday at S.C. Highway 34, near Mood Harrison Road.

Police said the driver of a 2012 Dodge heavy-duty pickup was traveling East on Highway 34 when it was struck head-on by a 1999 Honda Civic that traveled left of center while traveling West on the same highway.

The driver of the 1999 Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the 2012 Dodge was transported by EMS.

