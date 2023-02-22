SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

One dead and one injured in Fairfield County vehicle collision

One person has been pronounced deceased and another was injured after a collision in Fairfield...
One person has been pronounced deceased and another was injured after a collision in Fairfield County, police say.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been pronounced deceased and another was injured after a collision in Fairfield County, police say.

According to Master Trooper James G. Miller, the collision occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday at S.C. Highway 34, near Mood Harrison Road.

Police said the driver of a 2012 Dodge heavy-duty pickup was traveling East on Highway 34 when it was struck head-on by a 1999 Honda Civic that traveled left of center while traveling West on the same highway.

The driver of the 1999 Honda Civic was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the 2012 Dodge was transported by EMS.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first witness the defense called was Alex's oldest son Buster Murdaugh.
Buster Murdaugh takes the stand in his father’s double murder trial
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Lovers in parked car attacked by gunmen during intimate moment
Deputies are searching for Byron Pringle after he escaped from a deputy while being taken to...
RCSD seeks public help locating suspect who escaped custody
Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area of Blackhawk Court and Feather Run Court in...
Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside Blythewood home
Officers in Sumter are investigating a shooting at a bar after witness calls in the incident.
Sumter police investigating shooting at East Wesmark Blvd bar

Latest News

Ford was described as "a pillar in this community", a "trailblazer" and a "bridge builder."
Columbia street renamed to honor city leader
The SCDP announced Tuesday its Chair will not seek another term
Chair of the SC Democratic Party advocates for successor, announces he will not seek fourth term
Murdaugh's legal team is expected to wrap up their case by the end of the week.
Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys expected to wrap their case by week’s end
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Day 22