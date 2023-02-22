Man charged after reportedly throwing hot grease on co-worker at restaurant

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Walhalla Police Department said a man was recently charged after allegedly attacking multiple co-workers at a restaurant in Walhalla.

Officers said they responded to a Zaxby’s on Blue Ridge Boulevard on Feb. 17 after someone reported the altercation. When officers arrived, they spoke to the manager, who stated that the suspect had attacked three other employees, including one who reportedly had hot grease thrown in their face.

According to officers, they detained the suspect and took the victim to a burn center for treatment.

Officers spoke to the suspect, Thomas Cobb, and said he admitted that he had been drinking at work and got into an argument with one of the victims. Cobb added that he threw something at them but did not know it was hot, according to the report.

Officers also reportedly spoke to the other two victims. One said Cobb hit her, and the other said Cobb grabbed him around the throat.

Following the incident, officers took Cobb into custody and charged him with two counts of assault and battery 3rd degree and one count of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

