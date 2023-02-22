Lil Wayne will come to Columbia during tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Wayne will perform in Columbia during his “Welcome To Tha Carter” tour.

The rapper announced the tour via his social media on Wednesday. He will make a stop in the Midlands on April 23 at Columbia’s Township Auditorium.

Presale tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster and can be purchased by using the code: TUNECHILIVE.

General tickets will be on sale this Friday, Feb. 24 at https://www.lilwayneofficial.com/

