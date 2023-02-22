SkyView
Lil Wayne will come to Columbia during tour

Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana Fest on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo...
Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana Fest on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Wayne will perform in Columbia during his “Welcome To Tha Carter” tour.

The rapper announced the tour via his social media on Wednesday. He will make a stop in the Midlands on April 23 at Columbia’s Township Auditorium.

Presale tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster and can be purchased by using the code: TUNECHILIVE.

General tickets will be on sale this Friday, Feb. 24 at https://www.lilwayneofficial.com/

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

