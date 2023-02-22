Former VP Mike Pence speaks at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Vice President Mike Pence participated in Bob Jones University’s fireside chat in March.

The university said spoke on Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m. and will follow the chat with a book signing of his latest book, So Help Me God.

“As a Christian liberal arts educational institution, we are honored to host thought leaders like Vice President Pence who can inform and challenge our students,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “I look forward to having our students and members of the Greenville community hear him in person.”

