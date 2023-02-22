SkyView
Former VP Mike Pence speaks at Bob Jones University

Former vice president Mike Pence made a stop in the Upstate Thursday to talk to his supporters
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Vice President Mike Pence participated in Bob Jones University’s fireside chat in March.

The university said spoke on Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m. and will follow the chat with a book signing of his latest book, So Help Me God.

“As a Christian liberal arts educational institution, we are honored to host thought leaders like Vice President Pence who can inform and challenge our students,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “I look forward to having our students and members of the Greenville community hear him in person.”

For more information and registration details, click here.

