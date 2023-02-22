SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Former girls gymnastics coach gets 96 years for sex assault

The Will County (Ill.) State’s Attorney’s office said Jose Vilchis sexually assaulted a teenage...
The Will County (Ill.) State’s Attorney’s office said Jose Vilchis sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Channahon in 2013 and 2014, when he was a coach at I&M Gymnastics. He was charged in 2018.(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A former suburban Chicago girls gymnastics coach has been sentenced to 96 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenage gymnast about a decade ago, prosecutors said.

Jose Vilchis, 72, was sentenced Tuesday by a Will County judge after a jury convicted him last year of eight counts of criminal sexual assault, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The Will County’s State’s Attorney’s office said Vilchis sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Channahon in 2013 and 2014, when he was a coach at I&M Gymnastics. He was charged in 2018.

During his four-day trial last June, jurors also heard evidence that Vilchis had engaged in sexual crimes against three other teenage girls going back as far as 1997.

Two of the girls gave statements at Vilchis’ sentencing hearing, and one told the court Tuesday that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by Vilchis in the 1990s while he was her gymnastics coach.

“Jose Vilchis is a reprehensible sexual predator who calculatingly used his position of trust and authority to take advantage of innocent girls,” Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said in a statement. “He repeatedly preyed upon young gymnasts in private under the guise of being a caring coach.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first witness the defense called was Alex's oldest son Buster Murdaugh.
Buster Murdaugh takes the stand in his father’s double murder trial
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Lovers in parked car attacked by gunmen during intimate moment
Deputies are searching for Byron Pringle after he escaped from a deputy while being taken to...
RCSD seeks public help locating suspect who escaped custody
Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area of Blackhawk Court and Feather Run Court in...
Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside Blythewood home
Officers in Sumter are investigating a shooting at a bar after witness calls in the incident.
Sumter police investigating shooting at East Wesmark Blvd bar

Latest News

Four fugitives were arrested in Blythewood by RCSD.
VIDEO: Four fugitives arrested at Blythewood home
FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
$1.35 billion lottery winner in Maine comes forward to collect prize money
Ford was described as "a pillar in this community", a "trailblazer" and a "bridge builder."
Columbia street renamed to honor city leader
A child looks through the entrance of a private Catholic school after a teacher has been...
French high school student held for teacher’s fatal stabbing