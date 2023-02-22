FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying warm with low 80s, then weekend rain chances

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Low 80s Thursday, which could break a record! Then we see some rain move in Friday with cooler temps Saturday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Very mild temps tonight with mid 60s and partly cloudy.

Low 80s Thursday with cloudy skies and breezy winds. We could break a record.

Showers move in Friday late afternoon into the evening. Chance of rain is 50%

Colder temps are in store with cloudy skies Saturday (upper 50s), the chance of rain is near 50%.

Mid 70s Sunday with cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers.

Warmer Monday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

We have a surge of warm air moving in ahead of a cold front that will get our temps into the low 80s again. We could be seeing records broken, with 82 being the record from 2018. Skies will be cloudy as more moisture comes in from the south. Winds will be breezy with a few gusts around 20-30mph.

Friday morning is in the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. The chance of rain goes up as the cold front nears. There’s a 50% chance of showers by the afternoon and evening. Skies are mostly cloudy.

Saturday there’s a low pressure system that comes in from the southwest. It’s rather weak, but it will bring a 50% chance of rain throughout the day. There’s a high pressure system to our north that will bring in a northeast flow that cools down our temps. We will be in the upper 50s to low 60s for the afternoon hours. Our average high is around 62 to 63 so not too far off, but it will feel cold because we are all so spoiled from the warm weather.

Sunday temps rebound into the mid 50s in the morning and highs reach the mid 70s. There’s a 20% chance of showers with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies.

Monday we see a little more sunshine by the afternoon. Lows are in the upper 50s and highs reach 80, so way above average once again!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Mild temps with lows in the mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low mid-80s.

Friday: More clouds than sun with a few stray showers. Highs in the upper 70s. 50% chance of showers.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with temperatures dropping to the upper 50s. Some showers are possible, 50% chance.

Sunday: Highs back to the mid 70s with cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers.

Monday: Mid 50s for lows and highs reaching near 80. Skies are mostly cloudy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

