FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm again Friday with some showers, then dramatically cooler for Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight is mild with lows in the upper 60s. Expect upper 70s with a 40% chance of showers by the afternoon, then much cooler for Saturday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Temps tonight will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy.

Showers move in Friday afternoon/evening. Chance of rain is 40%.

Colder temps are in store with cloudy skies Saturday with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

Chance of rain is 50% for showers, mainly for Saturday morning.

Mid 70s Sunday with mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible.

Warmer Monday with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the low 80s, there’s a 20% chance of a few morning showers.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

We have warm temperatures tonight with lows in the upper 60s. Skies are partly cloudy.

Friday we have upper 70s by the afternoon. There’s a 40% chance of showers during the afternoon and especially the evening hours. A small low pressure system is approaching from the southwest.

The low moves east off the coast of Georgia. This brings a 50% chance of showers in the morning hours Saturday. A high pressure system to our north will bring a northeast flow that knocks down the temps to the upper 50s.

Sunday temps rebound as we lose the northeast flow. Lows are in the mid 50s and highs reach the upper 70s. There’s still a small chance of showers, just a 20% shot.

A weak cold front presses east Monday, it only brings a 20% chance of a shower or two. It looks like we have clouds in the morning then sunshine for the afternoon.

High pressure builds for Tuesday and skies are mostly sunny. Lows are down to 60 and highs reach the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Very mild with temps with lows in the upper 60s.

Friday: More clouds than sun with a few stray showers in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 70s. 40% chance of showers.

Saturday: Rather cloudy with a few morning showers possible (50%) and much cooler as highs only top out in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Highs back to the mid to upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday: Times of sun and clouds and very warm with highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

