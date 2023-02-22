SkyView
Dutch Fork Dazzlers ranked as national finalists
By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Dutch Fork High School Varsity Dazzlers Dance Team is recent UDA Top Ten National Finalists in medium varsity hip hop!

Upon return, they took no breaks and prepped for the South Carolina State Dance Team Championship where they earned the title of State Champions in Varsity Game Day, Jazz and Hip Hop!

Coach Maddy Theimann and some of the team members stopped by Midday to talk about their journey leading up to the big victories.

The Dutch Fork High School Varsity Dazzlers Dance Team is recent UDA Top Ten National Finalists in medium varsity hip hop(Dutch Fork High School)

