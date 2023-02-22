Dutch Fork Dazzlers ranked as national finalists

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Dutch Fork High School Varsity Dazzlers Dance Team is recent UDA Top Ten National Finalists in medium varsity hip hop!

Upon return, they took no breaks and prepped for the South Carolina State Dance Team Championship where they earned the title of State Champions in Varsity Game Day, Jazz and Hip Hop!

Coach Maddy Theimann and some of the team members stopped by Midday to talk about their journey leading up to the big victories.

