SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia street renamed to honor city leader

Ford was described as "a pillar in this community", a "trailblazer" and a "bridge builder."
Ford was described as "a pillar in this community", a "trailblazer" and a "bridge builder."(City of Columbia)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has renamed a street to honor the late Vince Ford.

RELATED CONTENT/ ‘His purpose was way bigger than him:’ Friends and family remember community advocate Vince Ford

Administrators with the city said 1600 Oak Street to 2300 Laurel Street will honor Ford, who was a leader in Columbia.

Ford was described as "a pillar in this community", a "trailblazer" and a "bridge builder."
Ford was described as "a pillar in this community", a "trailblazer" and a "bridge builder."(City of Columbia)

Congressman James Clyburn said Ford’s impact on Columbia was profound, and his achievements are now memorialized in the Congressional Record.

Ford was known as an advocate of education and community health equity.

In 2018, Ford was inducted into the Richland One Hall of Fame. Ford also served on the Benedict College board and was a lifetime member of the NAACP.

He also was the senior vice president of community affairs with Prisma Health. He passed away in December 2022.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first witness the defense called was Alex's oldest son Buster Murdaugh.
Buster Murdaugh takes the stand in his father’s double murder trial
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Lovers in parked car attacked by gunmen during intimate moment
Deputies are searching for Byron Pringle after he escaped from a deputy while being taken to...
RCSD seeks public help locating suspect who escaped custody
Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area of Blackhawk Court and Feather Run Court in...
Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside Blythewood home
Officers in Sumter are investigating a shooting at a bar after witness calls in the incident.
Sumter police investigating shooting at East Wesmark Blvd bar

Latest News

The SCDP announced Tuesday its Chair will not seek another term
Chair of the SC Democratic Party advocates for successor, announces he will not seek fourth term
One person has been pronounced deceased and another was injured after a collision in Fairfield...
One dead and one injured in Fairfield County vehicle collision
Murdaugh's legal team is expected to wrap up their case by the end of the week.
Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys expected to wrap their case by week’s end
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Day 22