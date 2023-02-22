Columbia street renamed to honor city leader

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has renamed a street to honor the late Vince Ford.

Administrators with the city said 1600 Oak Street to 2300 Laurel Street will honor Ford, who was a leader in Columbia.

Ford was described as "a pillar in this community", a "trailblazer" and a "bridge builder." (City of Columbia)

Congressman James Clyburn said Ford’s impact on Columbia was profound, and his achievements are now memorialized in the Congressional Record.

Ford was known as an advocate of education and community health equity.

1600 Oak St. to 2300 Laurel St. was honorarily named after the late Vince Ford, an active leader in Columbia who advocated for community health equity and education. Ford was described as "a pillar in this community", a "trailblazer" and a "bridge builder." #WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/QKyUsRzrQJ — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) February 21, 2023

In 2018, Ford was inducted into the Richland One Hall of Fame. Ford also served on the Benedict College board and was a lifetime member of the NAACP.

He also was the senior vice president of community affairs with Prisma Health. He passed away in December 2022.

