Chair of the SC Democratic Party advocates for successor, announces he will not seek fourth term

The SCDP announced Tuesday its Chair will not seek another term(WIS)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tuesday morning the Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party announced he will not be seeking a fourth term.

Trav Robertson, Jr. has served in the position since 2017. Robertson said, “For 25 years, I’d hoped to be the state party chairman, and for the last six years, I have been so fortunate to live that dream.”

The announcement included Robertson advocating for a potential successor, “I hope to start by supporting the election of Christale Spain as our first African American woman as party chair. I believe she has the experience, leadership, and professionalism to grow the party in making South Carolina a better place for everyone.”

The full announcement can be read at the link here.

