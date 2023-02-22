SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Camden Police seek suspect in fondling case

The Camden Police Department is seeking a suspect in a fondling case.
The Camden Police Department is seeking a suspect in a fondling case.(FOX5)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Police Department is seeking a suspect in a fondling case.

According to police officers, the forcible fondling of a 15-year-old child was reported by an administrator on Jan. 1, 2023.

While investigating officers found that the girl was fondled at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Camden.

The investigation is currently ongoing at the moment.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Lovers in parked car attacked by gunmen during intimate moment
The first witness the defense called was Alex's oldest son Buster Murdaugh.
Buster Murdaugh takes the stand in his father’s double murder trial
Deputies are asking residents to avoid the area of Blackhawk Court and Feather Run Court in...
Suspect arrested after barricading himself inside Blythewood home
Officers in Sumter are investigating a shooting at a bar after witness calls in the incident.
Sumter police investigating shooting at East Wesmark Blvd bar
Deputies are searching for Byron Pringle after he escaped from a deputy while being taken to...
RCSD seeks public help locating suspect who escaped custody

Latest News

Day 22 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Day 22 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Soda City Live: Correlation between heart and mind
Soda City Live: Correlation between heart and mind
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying warm with low 80s, then weekend rain chances
Soda City Live: Planting for perfect potatoes
Soda City Live: Planting for perfect potatoes