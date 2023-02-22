Camden Police seek suspect in fondling case

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Police Department is seeking a suspect in a fondling case.

According to police officers, the forcible fondling of a 15-year-old child was reported by an administrator on Jan. 1, 2023.

While investigating officers found that the girl was fondled at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Camden.

The investigation is currently ongoing at the moment.

