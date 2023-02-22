SkyView
‘Busted Plug’ on Taylor Street gets a new home

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, Feb. 20, WIS was able to capture video of the 40-foot fire hydrant sculpture as it was being dug up.

Located on Taylor Street between Marion and Bull streets, the sculpture was unveiled in 2001 and is now getting a new home.

WIS has not been told where the sculpture is being relocated to or why.

Check back for more as we keep you updated on the developments.

