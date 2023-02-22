‘Busted Plug’ on Taylor Street gets a new home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, Feb. 20, WIS was able to capture video of the 40-foot fire hydrant sculpture as it was being dug up.

Located on Taylor Street between Marion and Bull streets, the sculpture was unveiled in 2001 and is now getting a new home.

WIS has not been told where the sculpture is being relocated to or why.

Check back for more as we keep you updated on the developments.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.