Breached dam in Lower Richland County raises concerns for homeowners

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is monitoring a dam breach in Lower Richland County.

Emergency crews were called to the scene last night after the breach caused flooding on Mt. Elon Church Road and Blue Johnson Road.

DHEC engineers say a dam on Mt. Elon Church road failed.

The good news is Cola-Fire crews were able to dry up the water that spilled onto the roads. The floods didn’t cause any damage to homes, but neighbors are afraid if this happens again, they won’t be so lucky next time.

“It looked like a lake because there was so much water,” said Mrs. Wilson.

Mrs. Wilson has been living off Mt. Elon Church Road for over a year and says she’s never seen anything quite like this.

“My husband came out first because he heard it. He came back in and got me. So, we started walking down the road and there was a truck parked down there and he started telling people who were coming down the road in their cars go back, go back,” she said.

Wilson says she could see the water rushing from a pipe and going around the back of her home.

“It sounded like Niagra Falls,” described Mrs. Wilson.

“Once we got here, we saw the water had almost come to the house and it was completely over the front yard,” said Wilson’s neighbor, Andre Williams.

Andre Williams says he was at a baseball game when he got a call the neighborhood was completely flooded.

He says, “Yes we had the 100-year flood, we experience the 100-year flood but even with that flood it was bad, but it wasn’t this bad.”

“Certainly, when you’ve got a lot of rainfall with the magnitude of 2015 that puts dams across the wide geographical area at risk. With the incident last night that was much more of an isolated incident,” said Jill Stewart the Director of Dam Safety.

“What was observed by our staff was that the owners had been working on the dam and that something happened with that action that resulted in water coming through the dam at a rate that essentially kinda opened it up,” said Stewart.

DHEC director of Dam Safety Jill Stewart says the dam that failed was privately owned, and not under DHEC’s authority.

“It does kind of concern me and alarms us because if we do have a torrential downpour and now there’s more water coming from that dam and there’s no way of it being localized to that pond or what have you what’s going to happen to our property,” asked Williams.

DHEC engineers are currently on the scene assessing the dam to see if it meets the criteria for it to fall under their authority. If so, that would mean DHEC would have the chance to inspect it routinely.

Part of the criteria for a dam to fall under DHEC’s authority is if the possibility of severe flooding is deadly.

