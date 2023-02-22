Bishop of Charleston visits Columbia area prison for Ash Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune of the Diocese of Charleston visited the Broad River Correctional Institution for Ash Wednesday.

Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune of @DioceseChas conducted #AshWednesday service at Broad River CI today. He also visited Death Row and blessed inmates there. We are grateful for his presence and the ongoing support of Catholic Charities of SC. pic.twitter.com/vgV2rMH1Xz — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) February 22, 2023

The Bishop performed services for Death Row and blessed inmates there as well.

Reverend Jacques Fabre-Jeune, CS, was appointed by Pope Francis as Bishop of Charleston. He is a vowed cleric of the religious order the Missionaries of St. Charles, or Scalabrinian Fathers, and became the 14th Ordinary for the diocese.

Ash Wednesday is a holy day of prayer and fasting in many Western Christian denominations. It is preceded by Shrove Tuesday and marks the first day of Lent.

