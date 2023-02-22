SkyView
Bishop of Charleston visits Columbia area prison for Ash Wednesday

Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune conducted Ash Wednesday service at Broad River CI.
Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune conducted Ash Wednesday service at Broad River CI.(S.C. Department of Corrections)
By Marcus Flowers
Feb. 22, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Bishop Jacques Fabre-Jeune of the Diocese of Charleston visited the Broad River Correctional Institution for Ash Wednesday.

The Bishop performed services for Death Row and blessed inmates there as well.

Reverend Jacques Fabre-Jeune, CS, was appointed by Pope Francis as Bishop of Charleston. He is a vowed cleric of the religious order the Missionaries of St. Charles, or Scalabrinian Fathers, and became the 14th Ordinary for the diocese.

Ash Wednesday is a holy day of prayer and fasting in many Western Christian denominations. It is preceded by Shrove Tuesday and marks the first day of Lent.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

